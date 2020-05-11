High school pupil among seven accused of kidnapping, killing Andile Mbuthu

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A 16-year-old, believed to be a high school pupil, is among seven people charged with the murder and kidnapping of Grade 12 oThongathi pupil Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu. The seven, aged 16 to 32, are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Mbuthu was reported missing by his family after he was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted on suspicion of stealing alcohol from a local drinking lounge. His family alleges that people came to their home in a car on Tuesday, looking for Mbuthu. Later that day, Mbuthu was seen being pulled into the same car, by the owner of the drinking lounge.

After his family learnt that he was lying limp and bloodied at the drinking lounge, they rushed to find him there, only to be told he had escaped.

However, they believe he could not have escaped because of the condition he was in, as depicted in a video apparently shot at the shebeen.

On Friday, following the questioning of six suspects who were arrested on Thursday, police were led to a river in oThongathi, where human remains were found.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the seventh suspect was arrested on Saturday, following an “intensive investigation”.

He said all seven were charged on Sunday.

A gruesome video of the assaulted teen surfaced on Facebook. In it, he is lying in an empty tiled room, with blood on the floor.

The person filming walks in, shouting Mbuthu’s name and telling him to get up and clean the place.

The person pushes him with a stick, telling him to turn over from his stomach.

A powerless Mbuthu is heard murmuring that his body is in pain, as he turns to the camera - revealing his battered face.

As the person walks out of the room, pieces of wood, a bucket and a rope are seen strewn on the bloody floor and Mbuthu calls out his name.

After not getting a response, Mbuthu calls him “schoolmate”, to which the person still filming responded with a profanity.

Mbuthu’s family alleged, last week, that the owner of the drinking lounge was among those who pulled him into the car.

But Naicker would not divulge whether the owner was among those appearing in court today. “We cannot disclose the identity of the accused for now,” he said.

Mbuthu’s aunt, Sonto Ngidi, said the family was still awaiting DNA results from the remains found.

“We have opened our minds to whatever the results may say. When the bags with remains were found, there were other things in them as well, so we don’t know if it’s him yet,” she said.

Ngidi said her nephew was a people’s person.

“He loved his family. He loved his mother - the two were very close.”

Daily News