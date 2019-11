High school pupils among victims killed in wave of murders in KZN township









File photo: Keran Ducasse Durban - HAMMARSDALE residents are reeling from shock after four people were murdered between Thursday and Sunday. Two of the victims were high school pupils studying for their exams late at night. Ward councillor Petros Nxumalo said the murders were a symptom of the drug abuse and gangsterism affecting the community. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the bodies of two men were found lying at a roadside at 4am on Sunday morning. “They sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body,” she said. The men were Patrick Msomi and Philani Mngwengwe.

On Thursday evening, the bodies of pupils Nondumiso Nkande Nonhlanhla Zondo, both aged 21, were found with gunshot wounds to the head.

Nxumalo said the two women were friends and were studying together for their exams when they were attacked.

Nxumalo said the bodies were discovered the following morning, when a relative returned to the house.

He said gangsterism, drug abuse and a rising number of whoonga addicts in the area were problems the community was facing.

Monica Msomi said her brother, Patrick, had never bothered anyone. She said he was not involved in drugs but loved to drink alcohol.

Msomi said she was alerted to the shooting by a neighbour and rushed to the scene to find her younger brother lying on the ground.

She said the sight of his body left her devastated. The murder came after her 20-year-old son was shot, also in Hammarsdale, in April this year.

“My son’s death has left me with a lot of questions as to why he was killed If I could I would leave the area,” she said.

Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said Hammarsdale was receiving attention from MEC Bheki Ntuli. He said since their last visit to the area there had been an integrated approach that included police and the community working together to tackle issues.

Ncalane said Ntuli would visit Hammarsdale this week to get a briefing on the murders and would also look to find solutions to the crime problem in the area.

“We are concerned about the levels of crime in the area,” he said.

Daily News