Durban - A woman and her nephew who had been hijacked in Kenville on Thursday night and taken on a traumatising ride through KwaMashu were lucky to be alive. Police from the Inanda Cluster Task Team spotted a black Kia Sportage in the KwaMashu K section suburb.

The driver of the vehicle had been driving recklessly.

When police stopped the vehicle two men fled into the nearby houses. The driver of the vehicle was found a firearm on his lap.

A police source said a woman and her nephew had been seated in the back of the car. She then screamed for help when she saw the police.

The source said police arrested the driver and established that the woman and her nephew were hijacked in Kenville.

They were being held captive while the hijackers withdrew money from their bank accounts through the ATM's.

Greenwood Park police are investigating the incident.

