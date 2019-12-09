Durban - A Hillary grandmother said she is left with traumatic nightmares after robbers bundled her into her cupboard during a home invasion.
The woman, 70, who did not want to be named, said she was alone at home when four robbers barged in through an unlocked front gate at midday on Saturday. Her granddaughter had left to buy bread at a shop near the home. She was in the kitchen when she heard the pounding sound of footsteps on the wooden floorboards.
“One of them grabbed me, by my ponytail, from behind. He held a knife to me and demanded to know where the money, gold, and safe was. There were too many questions at once. Before I could answer he pulled me by my hair into the bedroom,” she said.