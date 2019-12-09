Hillary grandmother pushed in clothing cupboard during house robbery









A Hillary grandmother was pushed into this cupboard and robbed of her goods and money at home in Hillary. Picture Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A Hillary grandmother said she is left with traumatic nightmares after robbers bundled her into her cupboard during a home invasion.

The woman, 70, who did not want to be named, said she was alone at home when four robbers barged in through an unlocked front gate at midday on Saturday. Her granddaughter had left to buy bread at a shop near the home. She was in the kitchen when she heard the pounding sound of footsteps on the wooden floorboards.

“One of them grabbed me, by my ponytail, from behind. He held a knife to me and demanded to know where the money, gold, and safe was. There were too many questions at once. Before I could answer he pulled me by my hair into the bedroom,” she said.

The woman lost her balance and fell to the bedroom floor. One of the robbers pulled at her hair and then stood on her back and head demanding to know where she kept her valuables.





“He asked me where the keys to the car were kept but they did not take the car. I could hear shuffling noises in the house and I presume the others were busy loading up our stuff in the car. One of the guys had a screwdriver and the other a gun. While they were busy in the room emptying my cupboards my bedside lamp fell over and I instinctively went to pick it up. They accused me of trying to press a panic button and pushed me into the clothing cupboard,"she said.

She was in the cupboard for about seven minutes, suffocating. She used her toe to push the door slightly open to create a gap for air to flow in.

"I heard one of them say Asihambe' (lets go) and I knew they were leaving. They appeared young like my grandsons. They looked dirty and smelled bad. Its a wake-up call to lock the gates when you at home.





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they took a television, jewellery and laptop.

Nearby, two hours earlier on Saturday, Mbele said a 47-year-old homeowner was allegedly accosted by three unknown males armed with a firearm and knives in Union Road.

“The suspects took two televisions and three cellphones. Cases of house robbery were opened at Bellair police station for investigation,” Mbele said.





Community Policing Forum member Raymond Moore said in both instances the robbers were opportunistic and pounced because the gates were left open. He said the victims were caught off guard.





Daily News



