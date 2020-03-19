Hillary man stabbed several times in street robbery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed several times and robbed along with his partner in Hillary, Durban. The incident sent shockwaves through the Sea View, Mt Vernon, Escombe and Hillary suburbs on Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala the victim alleged that on 17 March 2020 at 19:40, he was on Stella Road near Carolann Road when he was robbed and stabbed by unknown men. Gwala said the men were travelling in a car when they stopped alongside the victim. “They took his cellphone and her handbag and drove off. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of assault GBH and robbery were opened at Bellair police station for investigation,” Gwala said.

According to the Escombe Neighbourhood Watch the man is believed to have been 22-year-old. His partner works at a reputable supermarket in Hillary. When the Daily News contacted the supermarket they said she had not returned to work since the incident.



Attempts to trace the victims whereabouts were in vain. He was taken to a Durban hospital for treatment on Tuesday.



The Escombe NHW warned people to be vigilant at all times when walking on the road especially at night not to visibly carry anything of value.

Handbags and cell phones with headphone cables are easily spotted but passing criminals.

The NHW advised that there are also free cell phone panic apps such as Namola that can be used when walking on roads.

Should you suspect that people are following you try to enter the nearest property and get help advised the NHW.

Daily News

