Durban - The Upper Highway community are reeling from shock after a prominent businessman was found gruesomely murdered in Hillcrest on Wednesday. Warwick Hultzer, 62, a construction company owner who lived alone on Valley Drive was allegedly bludgeoned to death.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that at 10.55am, police received a complaint of murder in the Waterfall area.

"Upon arrival, they found a 62-year-old man lying on the floor with his hands tied and his throat was slit. A flat-screen TV and a cellphone were missing. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," Gwala said.

A source said Hultzer was allegedly found with his hands bound and tied behind his back. His legs were tied at the ankles. Police at the scene said he could have been struck on the head repeatedly with a blunt object but this was yet to be confirmed.

Hillcrest police are investigating charges of murder and robbery.

A source said that one of his employees made the gruesome discovery when he arrived at Hultzer's home to begin work.

The employee tried calling out to Hultzer and when he received no response he found the house door was open. The worker was met with a bloody scene when he walked into the home.

It is alleged that the Hultzer could have been murdered on Monday when neighbours allegedly heard a man scream at 10pm that night.

South African Community Crime Watch report stated that the Waterfall Area was rocked with the news of the murder. The group advised the public to make sure they do a proper inspection on their home security and make sure your house is properly secured at night. They advised residents to test alarms and beams to make sure all is still working.

Hultzer who owned Complete Home Maintenance was responsible for several community upliftment projects including refurbishment work at the Hillcrest police station.

