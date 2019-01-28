The Hillcrest Community Policing Forum showed their appreciation on National Police Day by sprucing up the Hillcrest police station. Picture supplied

Durban - The Hillcrest Community Policing Forum showed their appreciation on National Police Day by sprucing up their station. Steven King, the coordinator for South African Community Crime Watch (SACCW), said the Hillcrest CPF was grateful for the hard work and dedication that police officers put in on a daily basis.

King said the CPF had arranged an upliftment program which will continue over the next few months.

The CPF began Saturday by painting the prisoner holding cells, cleaned up the garden and repaired the gate to the station. King said the CPF had engaged various role players and business who have come onboard to help with the project.

"Watercrest Mall, Fedics and Thorburn Security and SACCW have put their weight behind the project and other role players have also shown a keen interest in coming on board. We look forward to the challenge. The Police dedicate their lives to keep us safe," King said.

If any companies or individuals would like to assist they can contact Steven King on 0829205799 or email [email protected]

Daily News