File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - A Hillcrest resident's persistence coupled with technology helped him to track down items stolen from his home led to the arrest of one of the burglars and the recovery of his items on Monday. The resident woke up to discover that his home had been ransacked. Burglars gained access to his home by forcing his back sliding door open.

Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said laptops, a computer tablet, boom box speakers, a cellphone, a handbag and clothes were taken.

Mathios said the resident got into his car in an attempt to seek help to pursue the burglars and managed to flag down a Blue Security armed response officer who was patrolling the neighbourhood.

"Together with the resident, our officer continued to track his cellphone, and the burglars, via the app on another cellphone. A back up armed response vehicle followed behind the officer as they drove deep into Shongweni,” he said.

The search led to a rondavel in the rural area.

"When the officers attempted to open the door, the burglars tried to force it shut, and a scuffle broke out. The officers arrested one of the burglars. A second managed to flee the scene on foot,” he said.

Mathios said the officers recovered most of the stolen items, including laptops and the cellphone, which had been stashed inside the rondavel.

Hillcrest SAPS placed the burglar under arrest.

Mathios commended the officers for their swift response and quick thinking at the scene which led to the arrest of the burglar.

“We are committed to the fight against crime in the communities that we serve and we are determined to bring criminals to book and to ensure they face the full wrath of the law for their crimes,” he said.

Mathios advised residents to ensure that their homes are adequately secured, internally and externally.

“It’s important when you are at home at night to always sleep with your home alarm activated. If you do not already have external beams and CCTV surveillance cameras on your property, it is worth installing these as they provide a strong early warning system and serve as a deterrent to criminals,” he said.

