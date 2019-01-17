Sonia Pretorious. Picture supplied

Durban - A 53-year-old woman who tried to fight off two robbers in her Hillcrest home was stabbed in her arm on Wednesday night. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the woman alleged that on Wednesday at 21:55, she was at her place of residence at Montrose Avenue in Hillcrest when she was held at knifepoint by two robbers.

"The robbers stabbed her on the left arm before fleeing the scene with cash, a handbag and cellphone," Mbele said.

Sonia Pretorious is still in shock said her son-in-law Brad Nathanson a prominent private investigator. He said the premises was well secured and Pretorious room was on the first floor. It has a veranda and sundeck.

"They must have been watching her from somewhere. The robbers are known criminals in the area. She was on the veranda for a while and then went inside to send a text message. When she looked up two robbers stood over her. They grabbed her by the throat and tried to get her phone. She punched one of the guys into a daze. His tooth marks are on her knuckles. She fought back with kicks and punches," Nathanson said.

This morning Nathanson found evidence of where the men had climbed over the fence.

The house was well secured. He said they climbed up the balustrade and got onto the veranda.

"It looked like she was stabbed with an object instead of a knife. The rain made their task of fleeing difficult. One of them fell off the veranda because it was a slippery climb down. He landed smack on the concrete floor below. It took him a few seconds to get up," he said.

Sonia Pretorious was stabbed on her left arm after grappling with two robbers in her Hillcrest home. Picture by Brad Nathanson.



Nathanson emphasized that they are able to track the phone because of the app “find my friends”.

"It is vitally important that people have these apps on their phones and on. Also to note, you cannot lose focus even for one second because criminals are waiting for you to mess up. Also, don’t have a set routine," advised Nathanson.

Mbele said a case of robbery was opened at Hillcrest police station for investigation.

