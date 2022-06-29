Hollywoodbets Durban July bumps scheduled electricity interruption to Sunday in these South Durban areas

Durban — Seven areas within the eThekwini Municipality will experience a scheduled electricity interruption for four hours on Sunday, July 3, 2022. That is according to a notice by the municipality.

Story continues below Advertisement

Initially, the outage was planned for Saturday but the Durban July on that day pushed it to Sunday. The notice read: “Due to the upcoming Durban July Experience this coming Saturday, the scheduled electricity interruption has been moved from Saturday, July 2 to Sunday, July 3, for four hours from midday to approximately 4pm.” Areas that will be affected by the outage are Island View, Bayhead, Bluff, Wentworth, Brighton Beach, Jacobs and Edwin Swales.

“eThekwini Electricity needs to safely reinstate the continuous 132kV busbar at the Rossburgh substation to improve (the) security of supply to the area. Therefore, it is necessary to interrupt electricity supply,” the notice read. The municipality said that during the outage, the public is advised to treat all electrical installations as live. For further information and enquiries relating to the outage, call the contact centre on 080 311 1111.

Story continues below Advertisement