Durban - A SEVEN-day operation by the Department of Home Affairs led to the arrest of 39 foreign truck drivers near Durban. This was revealed by Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza during the department’s budget vote.

In his speech, Nzuza focused on the country’s immigration system, which he said had a direct impact on national security and the economy.

“We do not deny foreign nationals to work, study and to do business in South Africa, provided they comply with the Immigration Act and related legislation,” Nzuza said.

From July 1 to 7, the department had conducted an operation at the Mariannhill and Tongaat Toll Plazas where they arrested 39 foreigner truck drivers, who did not have permits nor the legal status to be in the country. One employer had been charged and more arrests were expected.

Nzuza said the department would “curb the appetite of employers to employ undocumented foreigners all in the name of profits”.

“The major reason why they do this is because they seek to maximize their profits by abusing foreigners by paying them below market value salaries because they know they are in the country illegally. This can no longer be allowed to continue”

Since last year, more than 100 trucks have been burnt on KwaZulu-Natal’s national routes, specifically the N3 between Durban and Johannesburg. Trucks were burnt by angry protesters who were against the hiring of foreigners because they claimed they accepted less pay.

In response to the attacks, Premier Sihle Zikalala revealed that a rapid response team would monitor the N3 corridor and other major road networks.

