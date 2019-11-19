Home invasion rocks Westville









File photo: Kat wilcox/Pexels. Durban - A family were held up in the Westville home just after midday on Monday. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant alleged he was with his family when an unknown males wearing balaclavas pointed firearms at them. The men had derailed the driveway gate and entered the property. They entered the house and surprised the home owner and his family. “They ordered them not to scream. At gunpoint, they robbed them of his TV, watch and drove off in his company vehicle that was parked in the yard. A case of robbery was opened at Westville police station for investigation,” Mbele said.

Police are still searching for the vehicle.

It is unclear if it had been found.

Last week a man who withdrew a large amount of cash became a victim of a robbery outside the FNB bank in Westville. A white Audi A4 with two or three men inside stopped next to the man as he exited the bank.

The men fired shots at the victim’s car and took his money bag. Nobody was injured but the victim had been left traumatised.

Police are trying to ascertain how the robbers knew the man had made a withdrawal.

A case of armed robbery was opened at Westville SAPS.

Reacting to the news on Facebook, Ann Stevens Boyes Moffatt asked why are people still drawing large amounts of cash when crime is so high.

“We always hear about these types of incidents. Surely there are other ways of transferring such large amounts of Cash. Thank goodness the victim survived.”

