Durban - A family were held up in the Westville home just after midday on Monday.
Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant alleged he was with his family when an unknown males wearing balaclavas pointed firearms at them.
The men had derailed the driveway gate and entered the property.
They entered the house and surprised the home owner and his family.
“They ordered them not to scream. At gunpoint, they robbed them of his TV, watch and drove off in his company vehicle that was parked in the yard. A case of robbery was opened at Westville police station for investigation,” Mbele said.