The city has granted homeless booksellers, including Vusi Meyiwa, of the Street Lit (Street Literacy) programme based at the Dennis Hurley Centre, the chance to sell books outside the Durban Tourism office at the beachfront.
Meyiwa, 40, said he hoped to increase his book sales during the holidays.
“My day starts at 8am. I currently sell for four days a week but hopefully the municipality can allow me to sell on more days,” he said.
Meyiwa’s books range in price from R20 to R100 and comprise mostly bestsellers. Meyiwa, who is a James Patterson fan, says books are his passion.