Durban - The Bellair Community Policing Forum has commended two police officers for not accepting a bribe from a known drug dealer.
The South African Police Services National Intervention Unit (NIU) - Durban intervention Reaction Team, received information that a man, who emigrated from Nigeria, was transporting drugs into the Bellair area,south of Durban.
His vehicle was intercepted by police and during a search, he was found in possession of 10 bags of cocaine with a street value of R6000. The NIU escorted him to his home to retrieve his passport and conduct a search.
While police were conducting a search on his home he allegedly removed a large sum of cash notes from a jacket pocket totalling R12 000 which was hung in his cupboard.
He allegedly offered this money to the police officers in return for his release.