The Bellair Community Policing Forum has commended two police officers for not accepting a bribe from a known drug dealer. Picture supplied Durban - The Bellair Community Policing Forum has commended two police officers for not accepting a bribe from a known drug dealer. The South African Police Services National Intervention Unit (NIU) - Durban intervention Reaction Team, received information that a man, who emigrated from Nigeria, was transporting drugs into the Bellair area,south of Durban. His vehicle was intercepted by police and during a search, he was found in possession of 10 bags of cocaine with a street value of R6000. The NIU escorted him to his home to retrieve his passport and conduct a search. While police were conducting a search on his home he allegedly removed a large sum of cash notes from a jacket pocket totalling R12 000 which was hung in his cupboard. He allegedly offered this money to the police officers in return for his release.

The officers refused to take the money. Instead they charged the dealer with bribery and being in possession of drugs at the Bellair police station.

Malcolm Naidoo, Bellair CPF spokesperson said they noted the splendid work of the members in effecting the arrest.

“The fact that they have also charged him for attempting to bribe a police officer shows that the police - including Bellair SAPS - is doing exceptionally well in combating corruption. The arrest was made by the national intervention unit as our ongoing collaboration with multidisciplinary forces to address the scourge of drug dealing in our area,” Naidoo said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula thanked the communities for their participation in the fight against drug dealers which has led to many major drug busts since the launch of Festive Season Operation in the province.

