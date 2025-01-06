Hope amidst tragedy: a new rhino calf born at Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary

The birth of a rhino brought a much-needed glimmer of hope and light at Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary after two calves were admitted within 24 hours after their mothers were killed by poachers. Venus, a rescued, rehabilitated and rewilded rhino orphan gave birth to her first calf in the Intensive Protection Zone over the weekend.

On Sunday morning Care for Wild reported that the 21st rhino calf was born at the sanctuary. “Amongst the devastation of two new orphan arrivals, a glimmer of hope and light!” exclaimed Care for Wild after the birth. “The little female calf was born between 8pm and 10pm and is healthy and well.”

Care for Wild said Venus is transitioning beautifully into motherhood, “an incredible sight to behold when you remember that Venus lost her own mother to poachers when she was very small”. Venus was rescued in 2014 after poachers killed her mother. When she arrived at Care for Wild, founder and CEO Petronel Nieuwoudt noticed Venus had an injured foot requiring extensive treatment and rehabilitation. “It remains a testament to the dedication and commitment of Petronel and the team that Venus is with us today and is a reminder of the importance of fighting to save every rhino possible,” Care for Wild said.

New Year’s Day rhino calf Meanwhile, the rhino orphan received on New Year’s Day was found near Malelane in Kruger National Park (KNP), where her mother had been killed by poachers the previous night. Estimated to be around 10 to 12 months old – a little younger than the calf rescued the day before – she had stayed close to her mother. The KNP team responded swiftly, ensuring the calf’s safe transfer to Care for Wild. KNP pilot Ian de Beer and veterinarian Dr Peter Buss flew the calf to Care for Wild accompanied by KNP’s head ranger, Cathy Dreyer.

“We are deeply grateful to the teams on the ground for their quick action and dedication to saving this little calf,” Care for Wild said. “Upon arrival she was carefully lowered into the back of our vehicle and taken to the juvenile Intensive Care Unit for round-the-clock care.” The white rhino calf rescued on New Year’s Eve and brought to the safety of Care for Wild has been closely monitored and cared for.

The Care for Wild team worked tirelessly to stabilise their newest arrival and later introduced her to Dianna and the orphans rescued earlier in 2024. “As a slightly older calf, it was crucial to introduce her to other rhinos as quickly as possible. Orphans at this age often struggle deeply to adapt to life without their mothers, sometimes falling into severe depression and refusing to eat. The presence of other rhinos plays a vital role in helping them adjust and Dianna is no stranger to taking new arrivals under her wing. She is an absolute angel—gentle and compassionate, yet a force to be reckoned with,” Care for Wild explained. Under Dianna’s leadership and guidance, the three orphans rescued early last year follow her lead, displaying non-confrontational and passive body language.

“Dianna offers this new orphan such compassion, reassurance and empathy and will play a vital role in her rehabilitation,” Care for Wild said. New Year’s Eve rhino calf On New Year’s Eve, Care for Wild received an emergency call from the KNP about a rhino orphan being rescued and transported to the sanctuary. Section Ranger Greg Bond and his team found the calf, estimated to be 12-14 months old. Poachers killed her mother on Christmas Day and the team had been searching for her calf since.

Veterinarian Dr Buss and KNP pilot Beer responded immediately to ensure a swift and successful rescue. At the time, Nieuwoudt said: “Without the protection and care of their mothers, every hour that passes reduces a rhino orphan’s chances of survival. Although severely dehydrated, this little calf was thankfully unharmed.” Since it was an older calf and too large to fit inside the helicopter, she was flown to Care for Wild by the KNP team suspended by ropes while sedated to ensure the fastest possible arrival.