Horrific scene greets aunt after taxi kills nephew on busy Tongaat road









Sambulo Mthethwa, was hit by a minibus taxi on the R102 at Hambanathi, oThongathi (Tongaat), early Tuesday as he crossed the road to his school transport PICTURE: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - NQOBILE Mthethwa first saw her nephew’s lunch box on the road. Then she saw his lifeless body across the road. Sambulo Mthethwa, 11, had been hit by a minibus taxi on the R102 at Hambanathi, oThongathi (Tongaat), early yesterday as he crossed the road to his school transport. Mthethwa, who was called by Sambulo’s brother Kelvin to come and assist the boy, was in tears as she described arriving at the scene. “When I stormed outside of the house, the first thing I saw was his lunch box scattered on the road, because that was the last thing he shoved in his bag before walking out the door. When I went closer, his body was lying there like he was asleep. “I couldn’t believe what was happening, but when they turned him over and I saw the side of his body that was injured, I couldn’t breathe because of the shock,” she said.

Her sister, Sambulo’s mother Mbali Mthethwa, 31, could also not stop crying. She said she had an argument with Sambulo, a Grade 6 pupil at Victoria Primary School, before he left the house to go to school.

“He was just being naughty as usual. He said his goodbyes to everyone, sulking, because he did not want to go to school. It’s heartbreaking that it was his last goodbye”

A neighbour said accidents had become common on the road, and the community had asked for speed humps, which had not been built.

“There’s an informal settlement nearby and children and adults cross that road daily,” said ward councillor Zanele Khumalo.

“If there is no way to have speed humps, there should be a bridge for people to cross over. Where Sambulo was killed, it would be better if there could be speed humps because there are houses on both sides of the road.

“We’ve requested the metro to place officers in areas where there are a lot of pedestrians crossing the R102 during the busy times of the day, until there’s a permanent solution.”

Khumalo said another child was hit by a car and died two weeks ago.

“We need a solution to this problem urgently, because every year people die on that road,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal transport department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the R102 was receiving the attention of the department for a pedestrian safety campaign, due to the increasing number of homes built along the road.

“We have noted with deep sadness this incident. It needs to be investigated to see if the driver was within the regulated speed limit. We also encourage parents to ensure their’ kids safety to and from school,” said Ncalane.

Daily News