Hostage situation at a cash-and-carry store in the north coast of Durban

DURBAN – A hostage situation is believed to be unfolding in the north of Durban after a number of suspects are believed to have tried to rob a cash-and-carry store early this morning. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said their IPSS Medical REscue and IPSS Security Operations were at the scene at a cash-and-carry near Mandeni and Sundumbili “where a number of suspects accosted the manager and staff when they opened up” this morning and “took them inside the premises.”

“Security officers called for back up and the premises are now surrounded with at least three or eight suspects on the premises,” Meyrick said. “The task force, officers and K9 are on their way to assist and get the hostages out.” “Five staff members of Boxer and one security officer, who were locked into the cold room of the shop have been freed.”

“We are still waiting for K9 and the task force to find the suspects. It’s believed there are three suspects and two staff members on the site,” added Meyrick. “All staff members who came out of the cold room are currently being treated for hypothermia.” This is a developing story.

