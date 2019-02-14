Some of the older blocks at Glebelands Hostel, where much of the criminal activity takes place. | ANA Reporter

Durban - A 28-year-old man was sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week to life imprisonment for murder. Sanele Nkunzebomvu Thusi was sentenced for the murder of Musawenkosi Msomi (30) at Glebelands hostel last year.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said Thusi was sentenced to another 34 years for other crimes including murder and attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Zwane said Thusi killed Msomi at block M at Glebelands hostel in uMlazi on January 14 this year.

Thusi was arrested by the provincial task team, which also linked him to a case of attempted murder that happened in 2017 at Glebelands.

“He was further linked to the 2014 murder of Miya Mjadu at KwaDabeka, which was already withdrawn at court because of insufficient evidence. It was re-opened, and the accused was charged and sentenced,” Zwane said.

“Detectives from the Provincial Task Team are pleased that these cases are being concluded at court. Despite doubts over their ability to bring these cases to a successful conclusion, they were able to prove their fiercest critics wrong,“ he said.

The Daily News this week reported that a 26-year-old man was given a 17-year sentence for attempted murder and robbery committed at the hostel.

