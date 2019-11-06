Durban - KwaZulu-Natal could join Limpopo, Eastern Cape and North West as their dam levels have dropped to below half in the last two weeks because of hot temperatures.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said KwaZulu-Natal (52.7 percent) could be joining the three provinces soon as parts of the province was already experiencing severe conditions.

“The situation is not any better in KwaZulu-Natal either, with parts of the province experiencing severe dry conditions. Ugu district on the South Coast is distressed, with Harding, a small town off the coast, the hardest hit. The local dam has virtually dried up and residents are now dependent on tankered water and groundwater. Other towns that are experiencing water challenges are Mahlabathini, Nongoma and Ulundi in the hinterland of Zululand,” Ratau said.

He said the heat was causing the country to lose an average of one percent of water each week and South Africans were crossing fingers for heavy rains to come sooner to avoid issues in some regions.

However, despite the mounting fears, the Minister of Human Settlement, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has assured South African that there was no need to panic as long as water users used it wisely and sparingly until the normal summer rainfall. The availability of water, she said, was in the hands of its consumers if they reduced their consumption to acceptable levels. Minister Sisulu was supported in her assertion by Climate Change scientists who projected above normal (heavy) rains between the months of December 2019 and February 2020. The misfortune with these is that they include localised flooding, he said.

“South Africa receives 450 millilitres of rain a year, which is half the world rainfall. This can only mean that South Africans must increase their water conservation efforts and change their consumption patterns of this scarce resource in order to cope with the situation,” Ratau said.

Daily News