Dheena Reddy,52, died in hospital a month after being attacked at Hotel Savera in Chatsworth. Picture by Lenny Reddy

Durban - The manager of Hotel Savera in Chatsworth has spoken of how he attended to Dheena Reddy, 52, while security tried to apprehend his attacker. Reddy died in hospital on Tuesday after he was attacked before midnight on March 2 at the hotel said his brother Lenny Reddy. He drove home and was rushed to hospital by his family.

Reddy, a karate instructor, had been hospitalised since the incident. He was with a friend when he was assaulted, hit with a bar table and kicked several times.

"My brother's attacker is from the Chatsworth area. If you have witnessed or know someone who witnessed the attack call the police," Lenny said.

Avesh Ramkissoon, the manager at Hotel Savera, said we have offered full support to the police and have recovered and shared footage of the incident with them.

"For the record, the incident happened very quickly - literally a few seconds - and our security and management rushed to the scene immediately. As the manager on duty, I personally attended to the situation. I attended to Reddy while security tried to apprehend the assailant, who fled. I gave Reddy some water and sat with him for about 15 minutes," he said.

"I asked if he was okay and if he needed medical assistance. But neither his companion nor Mr Reddy indicated he needed further help and after recovering, Reddy continued gambling. Reddy then left the hotel and drove off about two hours later. It was only later that we were informed that he had been hospitalized," Ramkissoon said.

Two days later, Ramkissoon met with Lenny Reddy where he was informed of what happened.

"I am still shocked and deeply saddened by this loss. However, we will continue to assist the police and family with investigations, going forward," he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembekha Mbele said the Station Commander of SAPS Chatsworth, Brigadier Kevin James has been liaising with family members.

"He assured the family that investigators are committed to ensuring that the alleged perpetrator is apprehended and placed before the criminal justice system,"Mbele said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Peters on 076 811 9255, alternatively call Lieutenant Colonel Mkhize on 082 411 6416 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

