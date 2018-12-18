Durban - A suspected house robber has been killed following a shooting in Winston Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The man allegedly tried to stab an armed response officer when he was fatally wounded.

Blue Security spokesperson, Andreas Mathios, said just before 2:30am on Tuesday morning, the officer attended to a call out for a housebreaking in Jan Smuts Avenue.

“When the officer arrived to inspect the premises he noticed a window at the back of the property that was wide open. As he walked towards the patio and pool area he noticed a man wearing brown pants, a green shirt and black jacket with a knapsack on his back, inside the house,” Mathios said.

He said the officer walked towards the pool area in front of him when he noticed the man walk out of the house through an open door.

“The suspect, armed with a 15cm knife, walked towards the officer, who shouted at him to stop and not come any further,” Mathios said.

The knife-wielding man lunged at the officer, who retaliated by shooting at the man.

He sustained a single gunshot wound.

Mathios said paramedics arrived at the scene and tried to revive the man but he had succumbed to his injury. He was declared dead at the scene.

“A USB cable attached to a power bank, a set of headphones, a house remote, a screwdriver and other items were recovered from the suspect's knapsack,” Mathios said.

Upon further investigation, Mathios said, it appeared that the suspect had gained entry into the property by using a sharp instrument to pry open a door.

“The Winston Park Guardians attended the scene of the crime and SAPS detectives and forensic experts arrived to investigate,” Mathios said.

A case of housebreaking, attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon was opened as well as an inquest docket regarding the incident.

