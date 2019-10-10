‘How did you sleep at night?’ - Judge asks man convicted of beheading friend









File image Durban - IN SENTENCING the man who was found with a human head in his backpack in the Durban CBD to life imprisonment yesterday, Durban High Court Judge Zaba Nkosi questioned how the man was able to sleep at night. “Your actions were of a person who lacked good judgement. You made a voluntary and unthinkable choice to kill someone to get money. You initiated a plan to get a head to sell,” the judge said. Philani Jojisa, 27, was arrested in Durban on August 3, 2017 after someone alerted the police that there was a man selling a human head. The body of the victim, Thembinkosi Nzimakwe, was found in the bushes in Mayville, while the head was found with Jojisa, packed in a plastic bag inside his backpack. Nzimakwe, originally from the Eastern Cape, had come to Durban to work for a construction company to support his family. He was hailed by his brothers, who packed the Durban High Court gallery, as a good man who did not deserve to die such a horrific death.

Jojisa looked down throughout the sentence proceedings and immediately ran down to the court holding-cells after Judge Nkosi announced that there was no suitable sentence for the crimes he had committed, other than life imprisonment.

Jojisa pleaded guilty earlier this week, and asked the Nzimakwe family to forgive him for the trauma he had caused them, saying he was sinking in debt and owed four traditional healers about R6000.

He said he came up with a plan to find a victim to kill for a head to sell to a traditional killer when he heard that traditional healers used human flesh in their preparations.

In his plea statement, he said he and his co-accused, Lehlohonono Swaartbooi, who was arrested later and linked to the case, had consumed two bottles of alcohol with Nzimakwe before they dragged him into the bushes.

He claimed that Swaartbooi held down Nzimakwe to prevent him from moving while he cut through his throat, separating the head from the body.

While handing down sentence, Judge Nkosi said they had consumed alcohol to get courage to commit their heinous deed, that the murder was carefully planned and that they both acted with a common purpose.

Defence attorney Sizwe Masondo had asked the court to consider that Jojisa was remorseful, that he had pleaded guilty, and he had offered to testify against Swartbooi.

State senior advocate Wendy Greeff had called for the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment, saying although there was a degree of remorse, what he did was “gruesome and despicable”.

Judge Nkosi said Jojisa should not have used his offer to testify against his accomplice to bargain with the court.

He said Jojisa was employed and earned R750, which was not enough to maintain himself and his family, and he had approached loan sharks and borrowed money he could not afford to pay back.

“You took a head floating in blood and tried to sell it to the traditional healer. You took the life of an innocent man and caused his family pain. There is no other appropriate sentence than life imprisonment,” the judge said.

Daily News