Durban - AFTER eight years on the run from the law, a northern KwaZulu-Natal man is finally on trial for a murder he allegedly participated in in 2009. This was due to the diligence of the investigating officer, Captain Rico Naidoo, from Montclair SAPS, who never gave up on apprehending Jabulani Gwala.

Naidoo’s investigations at the time had linked Gwala, now 34, to the murder of Mbongeleni Khuzwayo at Woodlands Sports Club in Durban on November 10, 2009.

Gwala’s cellphone and other belongings, including a security guard jacket from the company he worked for in Phoenix and handcuffs, were found in a bushy area, metres from the murder scene.

At that time, he was arrested at his place of work and brought to court and released on bail, and absconded while on trial.

Naidoo had been searching for him since.

Following up on leads with the help of an informant, Naidoo found Gwala in a rural village in Greytown in 2017.

The high court trial began this week.

Senior state advocate Cheryl Naidu revealed to the court a confession statement which was allegedly taken from Gwala shortly after his first arrest.

It stated that he and two accomplices, one of them his dead brother’s bodyguard Mdu, were behind Khuzwayo’s death.

Gwala believed Khuzwayo murdered his brother who was a taxi owner.

Gwala allegedly told the police that on the day of the incident, he and Mdu and another man called Themba went to the Montclair area.

He said he and Themba were not armed, while Mdu carried an AK-47 in a mealie meal bag.

Gwala claimed that on arrival at the house, Mdu entered while he and Themba waited outside to keep guard.

“We then heard gunshots and when Mdu exited, we all ran into the getaway vehicle, which was parked away from the scene.

“We drove to KwaMashu, where Mdu dropped me off at my residence.

“While in the car, Mdu told me that the job was done. The man who killed my brother was dead. Mdu came down to Durban to kill the man and returned to Joburg,” said Gwala.

He claimed that he never saw Mdu again.

Now 10 years after allegedly making the confession, Gwala denied its contents while in the witness box.

He claimed that on the day of the incident, he was at his home in KwaMashu.

He said that he was mugged on his way to work about two weeks before his arrest and his cellphone, work clothes and handcuffs were taken from him at Besters near Phoenix.

Judgment is expected on Thursday.

