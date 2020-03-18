How Durban food markets plan to deal with Covid-19 spread

Durban - PLANS are under way to reduce crowding at the Early Morning Market as well as at other retail markets while eThekwini Municipality awaits sanitisers it has ordered for these facilities. Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said all the relevant health information was being cascaded to traders in all retail markets. “We have also asked them to use their own sanitisers and masks in the meantime,” said Mayisela. He said the markets were still going to operate and added that the Bulk Market, retail markets and flea markets should be viewed in a similar manner as shopping malls. Mayisela said a response plan had been implemented with some measures already in place such as the discontinued use of security cards for vehicle entry at the Bulk Market in Clairwood.

From March 7, awareness posters were erected throughout the market and on Tuesday cashiers were issued with gloves.

Mayisela said additional measures would also be introduced from today and included a restriction on the number of buyers entering the banking hall at the Bulk Market.

“Sanitisers will be introduced at all informal trader offices and staff conducting inspections are to wear gloves and masks,” he said.

“Regarding retail markets and flea markets, sanitisers will be introduced for all staff, the privately- managed flea markets have already purchased and placed hand sanitisers, and all stallholders will have one at each stall for themselves and their clients. We’re communicating with other flea markets to follow suit since some operate once a week or once a month”.

Chairperson of the Early Morning Market Traders Association Romila Chetty said traders had been practising good hygiene before the coronavirus.

“Each trader knows that hygiene is key. Some traders have had hand sanitisers for a long time. Dealing with fresh produce hygiene is important, now we just have to take extra precautions,” she said.

Secretary of the Market Users Committee Verushka Memdutt said traders at the bulk market had taken it upon themselves to take measures to ensure their own health.

Myron Strieman, the organiser of the Carboot Flea Market in Greyville, said that on Sunday he would be on site at 3.30am to ensure that traders did not enter to set up their stalls.

“We have thousands of people who come to the market, it’s a risk and we have to adhere to protocol and that means we will be closed,” he said.

Director of I Heart Market, Anna Savage, said they were hopeful that by May there would be a market.

“It’s a financial challenge for us as it’s small businesses that trade at the market,” she said.

Daily News