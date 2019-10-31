Durban - Traffic authorities have cleared up the scene where two people died in a collision between four cars on the N3 near Hammarsdale on Thursday.
Paramedics treated seven others for various injuries on the N3 Durban bound just before the Hammarsdale offramp.
Zinhle Mngomezulu, a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) said the collision involved a Mazda Light Delivery Vehicle (LDV), a Toyota Etios, a Mahindra vehicle and Renault Sandero
“It is alleged that the light delivery vehicle crashed into the concrete wall and came to rest on the fast lane. This allegedly caused the secondary crash involving three other vehicles. Both men in the delivery vehicle died at the scene. Five others were also injured,"Mngomezulu said.
Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics said the deceased, both men, died at the scene. A critically injured patient had to be airlifted from the crash site to a hospital.