The damages to the light delivery vehicle which crashed on the N3 freeway Durban bound near Hammarsdale interchange. Picture by Netcare 911 Durban - Traffic authorities have cleared up the scene where two people died in a collision between four cars on the N3 near Hammarsdale on Thursday. Paramedics treated seven others for various injuries on the N3 Durban bound just before the Hammarsdale offramp. Zinhle Mngomezulu, a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) said the collision involved a Mazda Light Delivery Vehicle (LDV), a Toyota Etios, a Mahindra vehicle and Renault Sandero “It is alleged that the light delivery vehicle crashed into the concrete wall and came to rest on the fast lane. This allegedly caused the secondary crash involving three other vehicles. Both men in the delivery vehicle died at the scene. Five others were also injured,"Mngomezulu said. Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics said the deceased, both men, died at the scene. A critically injured patient had to be airlifted from the crash site to a hospital.

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said an adult male was found to have sustained critical injuries and was treated on scene, however his condition rapidly deteriorated and he was declared deceased following a full advanced life support resuscitation.

"Seven other patients had sustained minor to serious injuries who were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment," said Herbst.

The light delivery vehicle had extensive damages to the front and back.

Jamieson said the N3 had been partially closed to traffic to allow for a critically injured patient to be airlifted to hospital.

