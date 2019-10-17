For the second time in a week, community policing forums teamed up and went head-to-head with hijackers.
Reservoir Hills Community Policing Sector spokesperson Ray Jeawon said a resident was hijacked of a Honda Jazz, on Holmleigh Road, just after 10pm on Monday.
The Atholl Heights Neighbourhood Watch and Spartan Security patrollers immediately mobilised on the roads leading into and out of Westville and Reservoir Hills.
A white VW Polo used by the hijackers was soon spotted, being followed by the hijacked Honda on Dunkeld Road, heading towards the M19. During the ensuing pursuit, the driver of the Polo crashed on Rodger Sishi Road, heading into Clermont. The occupants fled into nearby bushes.