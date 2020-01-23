Durban - Armed robbers posing as parents wanting to register a child at Buhlebethu Primary School in Inanda robbed teachers in the staff room and shot another while they were fleeing.
Police reports state that on Wednesday, at midday, two men came to the primary school at Inanda Newtown C, north of Durban, with a young boy. They informed the security that they came to register the boy.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the security guard took the two men to the principal in the staff room.
"They then started to rob the teachers. They pointed a gun at the teachers. The men took a laptop and cellphones. As they were leaving the school they bumped into another teacher who was passing by. They shot him twice in the abdomen. The teacher was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene on foot,"she said.
Mbele said that after thorough investigation the four men aged between 19 and 21 were arrested in KwaMashu. Four cellular phones that were taken during the robbery were recovered.