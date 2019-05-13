Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - THE Independent Electoral Office received 106 complaints of fake news on social media during the election period. To curb the spread of disinformation on the internet, the IEC teamed up with Media Monitoring Africa to launch a first-of-its-kind pilot project in April, where people could report digital disinformation directly to them.

“Disinformation is defined as false, inaccurate or misleading information designed to intentionally cause harm. Within an election context this includes false information intended to unduly affect participation in and the outcome of elections,” the IEC website said.

William Bird, director of MMA, the company that came up with the concept and presented it to the IEC, said the programme was born out of a need to protect the integrity of the elections. “The kernel for the Real411 platform emerged from the need to say that disinformation is a global problem, but these are our elections and that it is unfair and wrong to expect platforms to deal with issues that are of clear and immediate concern for South Africans,” he said.

“It is also critical that any issues we deal with must be in line with our laws and Constitution.”

Bird said any post that was flagged went before a three-member panel of experts - a social media expert, a journalist and a legal expert - who would refer the post to the Directorate of Electoral Offences, an IEC department.

“If the DEO finds the post offensive, they refer it to IEC commissioners who decide whether to take it down, refer it to the SAPS, the SA Human Rights Commission, the gender equality court or the Press Council,” he said.

Bird said the IEC worked directly with Twitter and Facebook officials.

Kate Skipper, executive director of the SA National Editors’ Forum, said the number of complaints was proportionally “tiny” compared to SA’s digital presence, but attributed it to teething problems.

Skipper said there was a fear that SA elections could be hijacked like the US election was in 2016 when Russia went on a massive disinformation campaign by sharing misleading adverts and news on Facebook and Twitter to influence the outcome.

“Social media can be used in very damaging ways. Sanef, MMA and the IEC were very concerned this has happened elsewhere and we shouldn’t sit back and do nothing, but take the initiative to stop it happening here.”

Daily News