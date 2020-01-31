Durban - Holidaymakers who have booked cruises on the MSC Orchestra - currently operating out of the port of Durban to the islands of Mozambique - will have to declare that they have not been to mainland China in the past 30 days and if they have, they will not be allowed to cruise.
This radical measure is part of the shipping company's response to the outbreak of the coronavirus that has infected over 8000 people and killed nearly 200 since the outbreak earlier this month.
The measure will affect the MSC's entire global fleet, the company said in a statement on Friday.
On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.