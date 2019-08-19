Jane Govindasamy, far right, with daughters Rakelle, 16, and Denisha, 22, were found murdered in September 2018 in Phoenix, north of Durban. Picture: Supplied

Durban -The Durban Magistrate’s Court has heard that Jane Govindasamy, who was murdered, lived a twisted double life that fooled her colleagues for months. The court heard yesterday that the Phoenix mother, who was found murdered with her daughters at their home on September 2, 2018, had introduced her boyfriend, Colin Pillay, who often fetched her from work, to her colleagues as her husband.

And she told them that her husband, Sagren Govindasamy, who fetched her occasionally, was her husband’s brother.

Tow truck driver Pillay, who was introduced by Jane as her husband “Burton”, is being tried for her murder, and those of Nikita, 16, and Denisha, 22. They were found dead by Sagren Govindasamy.

Pillay has admitted having an affair with Jane for years.

Govindasamy listened attentively as Sharlon Pillay, who worked with Jane at Call Trans, told the court he knew another man as Jane’s husband.

He said he was introduced to Colin Pillay as Burton, her husband, six months before the murders.

He said “Burton” often fetched Jane from work on Fridays in a tow truck.

“I used to see him when he picked her up; we got on well,” he said.

A few months later, he was told that another man, who used to fetch Jane in a silver Toyota Etios, as Burton’s brother.

He later discovered that this was Sagren Govindasamy, Jane’s real husband. He also later discovered from Jane that Burton was actually her husband’s nickname.

Sharlon said that on June 30, Jane had attended their boss’s 50th birthday celebrations with Pillay masquerading as her husband.

He said that on the morning of September 20, the day Jane was murdered, she came to work looking sick and nervous.

“It was as if something had happened to her, but when I asked, she complained of a sore stomach. She later told me that she wanted to tell me something and that I should not judge her.

“She told me that Burton was actually not her husband, but her boyfriend, and that the guy in the silver Etios was not her husband’s brother, but her real husband,” he said.

Govindasamy sat still during the testimony and only moved slightly to place his hands on his face as Sharlon walked out of the witness box and out of the courtroom.

Warrant Officer Kumarasan Pillay, the investigating officer, said he had been introduced to Jane’s husband at the Phoenix police station, and he told him that his wife had been having an affair with Pillay.

He said by then the police had already compiled a list of witnesses and had seized Pillay’s cellphone and clothes.

The trial continues.

Daily News