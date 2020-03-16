How rescue teams got to Mark Perrow crash site

Durban - Rescue teams worked in trying conditions to reach the area where Mark Perrow's light aircraft crashed on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday. Perrow, 55, was alone in the plane when it crashed into a cliff during the STIHL Umkomaas canoe marathon. Canoeists sent out an SOS after seeing the light aircraft crash in the Umkomazi Valley. According to the event organisers, the Nyala Pans to St Elmos race was hosted by Umzinyathi Canoe Club. Mark Perrow was not part of the race organising committee for that event or for the Umko, which is organised by Kingfisher Canoe Club.

Perrow is a South African sprint canoer who competed in the early 1990s. According to Wikipedia, at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, he was eliminated in the semifinals of both the K-1 1000 m and the K-4 1000 m events. He won the Duzi Canoe marathon in 1991 with Anthony Wald and then had numerous wins in both the single and double categories with Neil Evens, and Martin Dreyer. He had an illustrious canoeing career spanning from the late 1980s to the early 2000s, winning all major events in that era.

According to Paul Herbst of IPSS Medical rescue, the Johannesburg Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) called to assist. Details from eyewitnesses and SAPS Search and Rescue (SAR) were used to narrow down the area. IPSS Medical Rescue and a private Gazelle helicopter were tasked with an IPSS EMT. Three Mountain Club of South Africa volunteers joined.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a multidisciplinary team was activated by ARCC to assist in the search, locate and possible rescue of an airplane crash four seater aeroplane that was reported by an eyewitness in the Umkomaas valley near Richmond.

"Members paddled 2 km down river from identified landing zone. It was the only access area to set up a Joint Operations Centre. The rest of the members were flown in and dropped next to the river by air support. Members had to gain access to the cliff ledges through dense and inaccessible bushes to the crash site. The body of the pilot was located between the debris,"Gwala said.

A case of culpable homicide was opened at Richmond police station for investigation.

The team comprised of members from Port Shepstone Seach and Rescue(SAR), Pietermartizburg SAR, K9 SAR, Durban Airwing, Durban Metro police SAR, ER24, Life response, IPSS, Ethekwini Fire Rescue and Mountain Club of South Africa.

On Facebook condolences continued to stream in.

Brian Lion-cachet said, "What a terrible tragedy, he always has so much energy. Every call I received from him was guaranteed to yield an adventure or project in some form. On his to do list was an unsupported paddle across the Mozambique channel. Wonder how many other (crazy ideas to some) were on that list."

Alexia Michaelides said, "We grew up as children together and we shared a love of flying. You will be missed so much."

Mbuso Madondo said,"Sad news. Condolences to his family and to the canoeing community. The late Robert Lembethe always spoke about his first overseas trip with Mark Perrow and team SA to Barcelona Olympics... He always spoke of the experience, the kindness of the man and the paddling technique that was inspiring... Goodnight Mark. You inspired many of us as young athletes."

