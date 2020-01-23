How robbers posing as parents robbed KZN school and shot teacher









Picture: Kat wilcox/Pexels Durban - Armed robbers posing as parents wanting to register a child at Buhlebethu Primary School in Inanda robbed teachers in the staff room and shot another while they were fleeing. Police reports state that on Wednesday, at midday, two men came to the primary school at Inanda Newtown C, north of Durban, with a young boy. They informed the security that they came to register the boy. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the security guard took the two men to the principal in the staff room. "They then started to rob the teachers. They pointed a gun at the teachers. The men took a laptop and cellphones. As they were leaving the school they bumped into another teacher who was passing by. They shot him twice in the abdomen. The teacher was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene on foot,"she said. Mbele said that after thorough investigation the four men aged between 19 and 21 were arrested in KwaMashu. Four cellular phones that were taken during the robbery were recovered.

They will appear in Ntuzuma Magistrate Court on Friday.

Charges of attempted murder and robbery were opened at Inanda police station for investigation.

The MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal Kwazi Mshengu led a delegation to the school on Thursday.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) said they were concerned that violence in schools continues. NAPTOSA spokesperson Thirona Moodley said they would ontinue to put pressure on the Department to meet an acceptable standard of security.

"The shooting of an educator who had narrowly escaped death is yet another attack on our teachers. NAPTOSA has continued to condemn the lack of security personnel at schools, fences that are non-existent or in dire need of repair. Schools must be a safe haven for the teachers and learners, there must be security measures in place at school to prevent outsiders unlawfully entering the school premises. The Department of Education must escalate school security as a priority on the agenda. Teachers who feel unsafe can never be productive in the classrooms," Moodley said.

Daily News



