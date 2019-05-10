Raw sewage flows into the Durban harbour. Picture by Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality have put in place interim measures to minimise the affect a sewerage spillage has on the Durban Harbour. Nokuzola Nkowane, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA)Acting Port Manager of Port of Durban, said they have suspended all diving

operations within the Port.

Angling activities are also prohibited due to the sewage discharge that poses a risk to diving personnel and marine life.

"The discharge stems from the failure of pumps at the eThekwini Municipality’s Mahatma Gandhi Pump station. The municipality has taken the pumps out of commission and is currently awaiting the arrival of spare parts from overseas in order for repairs to be effected,"Nkowane said.

Msawakhe Mayisela, the eThekwini municipality spokesperson, attributed the leak because of a failure of a number of pumps at the Mahatma Gandhi Pump Station.

He said this has resulted in approximately 20% of the flow discharging into the harbour at Lavender Creek.

"An investigation into the matter by Water and Sanitation has identified the main cause of the pump failures. The failure of the mechanical rakes at the entrance to the pump station has allowed an ever increasing amount of foreign objects to enter the pumping system. This resulted in the pumps tripping and failing mechanically. The mechanical rakes have been repaired,"he said.

Mayisela said that due to the foreign objects entering the pumps they have become imbalanced.

"The consequential vibration caused the pumps to fail mechanically. The pumps are fully imported and consequently their spares parts are not available locally which has caused a delay in repairing the pumps. The expected installation date is Monday,"he said.

The municipality is embarking on a process to dose the overflow and aerate the polluted area until the repaired pump is reinstalled and the spill averted.

"In the interim we plead with residents, tourists and business owners to refrain from getting in contact with the contaminated water until communications to do otherwise is issued," Mayisela concluded.

Daily News



