For the past three years KwaMashu councillor Sandile Gwala has achieved his goal of uniting the KwaMashu Hostel community and tackling hostel killings. Pictured are former Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars player Ayanda Gcaba, left, supporting the initiative started by Gwala, right. SIBUSISO NDLOVU African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - KWAMASHU Hostel residents have welcomed the a local soccer challenge initiative in the area, aimed at uniting the youth and the community. Ward Councillor Sandile Gwala began the initiative three years ago and, at the start of the tournament on Sunday, said the fighting and killing occurred because community members did not know each other.

“Sport can keep them (youth and community) busy and it also allows them to network and get to know each other,” Gwala said.

“This tournament does make a difference - not only this one, but the maskandi and dancing events we also put together.”

The challenge, played at the Rotary Stadium at the hostel over two Sundays, has a R10000 cash prize.

The money is divided among the top three teams and the winning team receives a soccer kit.

Both Gwala and the team coaches chose committed players from the hostel who play for KwaMashu Football Association and, after the tournament, scouts will choose players to represent the hostel at the Derrick Spencer tournament in June.

Hostel resident Veliphi Nqele, 65, said he had lost count of the number of years he had lived at the hostel in Block 5.

“There are issues in the hostel and, although it may be scary to see something bad happening here, it is habitable. The aim of the challenge is being achieved and we like this tournament because it brings the community together. It’s nice to see the community here.”

He wished violence at the hostel would end.

Mighty Gunner player Bheki Msane, 35, played in the first fixture of the challenge yesterday and while his team lost, he felt the challenge was important in his community.

“I have played in the challenge for three years now and it helps with crime and stops you from easily getting yourself into trouble. It is uniting us,” Msane said.

Hostel residents’ organisation Ubunye Bamahostela applauded Gwala’s initiative, which they felt encouraged children to get away from drugs and crime.

Spokesperson Mthembiseni Thusi said soccer brought people together and encouraged players to stay away from alcohol and drugs before a match.

“We believe this could help reduce killings in the hostels,” Thusi said.

Since January, there have been three murders and two attempted murders at the hostel.

Daily News