How the virtual race kept spirit of Comrades alive

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - ALTHOUGH there was no formal race this year, thousands of runners across the country and the world kept the spirit going at this year’s Virtual Comrades Marathon on Sunday. The actual race was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many other sporting activities being cancelled or postponed globally. One of the more than 44000 runners from 86 countries who took part was Nontuthuko Mgabhi, who set the pace to raise money for food parcels to help impoverished families in Dukuduku Village, Mtubatuba, on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. Also running was last year’s winner, Gerda Steyn, who ran in Dubai. Participants had until midnight on Sunday to submit their times for the race, which included distances of 5km, 21km, 45km, as well as the full 91km.

Mgabhi chose to run 45km. The Richards Bay resident, who completed the World Marathon Challenge in February, chose to make her run from Pinetown to Camperdown.

She said she wanted to raise funds for 45 families and give them food parcels worth R900.

She was hoping to raise R20 000 in donations and would match it with R20 000 of her own money to cover the balance. As of Wednesday she had received R15 000 in donations.

More than 30 000 runners have entered the virtual race this year -on the day the 2020 Comrades Marathon was scheduled.

Participants from 86 different countries had entered a variety of distance categories and have chosen their own venues on their properties, on the open road or even on treadmills, to challenge the times of Comrades Marathon legends such as Samuel Tshabalala, Bruce Fordyce and several others that took part.

Among the participants was last year’s men’s winner, Edward Mothibi, and his female counterpart, Gerda Steyn.

Daily News