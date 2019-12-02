“They are excited, but at the same time some are freaking out because they do not know what they want to do for the coming year.
“I want to say to them they should calm down and not look too far. If you can’t afford or cannot get a tertiary education, you do not need a degree or a diploma to be successful,” she said.
Stuart knows what she’s talking about as at the age of 20 she turned her hobby into a success - she has opened a bakery.
Stuart, from Westville, is the owner of Dough Girl Bakery and Coffee in Stephen Dlamini Road (Essenwood Road) in Durban. At the age of 10 she knew how to use a kitchen stove, and started baking her own birthday cakes. She said she helped her mother, Samantha Stuart, who enjoys baking too, to bake “from a very young age”.