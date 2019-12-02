How this Dough Girl turned her passion into a business









COURTNEY Stuart, the owner of Dough Girl Bakery and Coffee, said matric pupils unable to further their studies ‘should calm down’ as they did not necessarily need a degree or diploma to be successful. Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA) Durban - COURTNEY Stuart understands the pressure that matric pupils are feeling now that they are finished with their exams. “They are excited, but at the same time some are freaking out because they do not know what they want to do for the coming year. “I want to say to them they should calm down and not look too far. If you can’t afford or cannot get a tertiary education, you do not need a degree or a diploma to be successful,” she said. Stuart knows what she’s talking about as at the age of 20 she turned her hobby into a success - she has opened a bakery. Stuart, from Westville, is the owner of Dough Girl Bakery and Coffee in Stephen Dlamini Road (Essenwood Road) in Durban. At the age of 10 she knew how to use a kitchen stove, and started baking her own birthday cakes. She said she helped her mother, Samantha Stuart, who enjoys baking too, to bake “from a very young age”.

Stuart was a typical 20-year-old but chose to make a career out of her hobby, which she was passionate about. “As a youngster you need to know where you want to be, what it is that you really love. For me, it is being in the kitchen and it does not feel as if I am working; it feels like I am doing what I love every day. Using your strengths is the main thing.

“My strength is what I can make with my hands in the kitchen. Identify what you are good at, and that is what will make you want to get out of bed every morning,” she said.

Stuart said helping out in her mother’s kitchen as a child was the stepping stone to her career, and she did not need a degree to be successful.

She started selling cupcakes when she was in Grade 10 at Maris Stella School. “I sold cupcakes in my community, and within a short period, I started baking every weekend.

“I made the most income when I started baking for events. I started watching MasterChef and that gave me more and more ideas.”

When she matriculated she used money saved from her baking earnings to help make her dream come true.

“I took out a loan and used some of my money and made my bakery a reality. It has been less than two months since I opened, but every single day it’s a sell out. If I could do it with something that started as a hobby, anyone can do it,” she said.

Daily News