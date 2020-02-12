Picture: Steve Lawrence/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - eThekwini Ratepayers have long complained of getting slapped with high electricity bills, sometimes when they have hardly been at home or know that their consumption has been low. The reasons given by the eThekwini Municipality for the months of high electricity bills is that residential meters are read quarterly and ratepayers are billed on estimated readings based on historical consumption used for the other months.

"These estimated readings are then reversed and actual readings billed when the meter is eventually read every third month," they city explains.

Now, those ratepayers who do not want electricity bills based on "estimates" can manually submit their electricity meter reading to the city every month.

The municipality says that those who choose this option will be billed on their actual readings. Doing so is simple. Ratepayers need to click on this link, enter their home address which will then give them the right email address to send their readings to.