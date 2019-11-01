On Friday, the trucking backlog persisted with South Coast Road junction bearing the brunt of the traffic congestion. Since Tuesday, heavy duty trucks carrying different cargoes, liquids and gas had made Bayhead and adjourning roads a no-go zone because of the backlog at the terminal.
Transnet had urged transporters not to send import-collection trucks to Piers 1 and 2. It told freight companies that the TPT Navis system was experiencing technical difficulties, and some landside operations had stopped since Tuesday afternoon.
The system was re-booted on Wednesday and operations continued.
The terminal is now trying to clear the backlog created. Sue Moodley, chairperson of the Harbour Carriers Association, said the loss just to road transport equated to R10million for the day.