Human error led to electrocution of monkey

Durban - A male vervet monkey had to be euthanise after it was electrocuted on a transmitter box that was left open after maintenance.

Recently the Centre for Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) frantically searched in Yellowwood Park for a male vervet monkey that had its hands and feet heavily burned from being electrocuted on the transmitter box. They wanted to catch him and treat him because he must have been in a lot of pain.

CROW caught the monkey but the monkey did not make it.

On their Facebook page, CROW said they were hopeful the infection could be treated and that the wounds would not be too severe but they soon realised he was in pain and his suffering could not continue.

“The bones and tendons in his hands and feet were exposed as the flesh had started falling from the bone as the infection had set in,” CROW said.

“It's never an easy decision to have to humanely euthanise an animal, however in situations like this, where suffering is clear as day, we realise that an animal has the right to a kind, painless goodbye. He had already spent too much time in agony, running and climbing with his raw, bleeding hands.”

They thought the monkey might have been attracted by the sound of the transmitter box, the door had been left open after maintenance the week before.

CROW is the only accredited and registered primate rehabilitation centre in KwaZulu-Natal. If you ever spot a monkey that is injured, abused or distressed phone us immediately on (031) 462-1127

Daily News