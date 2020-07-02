Hunger playing increasing role in the coronavirus crisis

Durban - ESTABLISHED under the uncertain circumstances leading up to the national lockdown, Chatsworth’s Coronavirus Action Committee (Covac) has played an active role in tackling an issue during the Covid-19 pandemic - hunger.

Covac initially raised funds for food hampers that were distributed from the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre. But according to Clive Pillay, the programme co-ordinator at the centre, more needed to be done.

“Poverty is something we all know exists, but the lockdown brought on by the pandemic significantly amplified circumstances, with people unable to work. So, after handing out hampers, we started our own feeding programme which serves 500 to 600 people.”

Pillay said more and more people had been queuing for meals. “Over the course of the lockdown we noticed that people would still be waiting in line for a meal but the pots were empty. So we’ve had to increase our output.”

Black Sash KZN provincial director Evashnee Naidu said the lockdown amplified poverty which, in turn, threatened food security for many.