Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Durban - A 32-year-old woman was found strangled to death in her Pietermaritzburg home, sparking anger in her close-knit community. Verusha Padayachee was found dead on Monday night.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that police received a complaint of a murder at Harrison Road and proceeded to the scene at 10 pm.

"On arrival they found a 32-year-old woman who was fatally strangled and her vehicle was missing. A case of murder was opened at Alexandrea Road police station for investigation," Zwane said.

A Pietermaritzburg gym owner is being sought in connection with the murder.

While police have not officially announced that he is wanted, people accused him of the crime on his Facebook page.

Verusha Padayachee. Picture: Facebook





There was mixed feelings when people reacted to the news of the murder on Facebook

Yerusha Moodley said: "This is sad... appearances can be deceiving. There is alot of people who experience alot of heartache and pain behind closed doors. May her soul rest in peace. No matter what the situation is or was it didn't give him the right to take her life."

Mohamed Desai said: "Absolutely despicable. Never expected such a thing in our community. This is the most horrifying news to wake up to. My absolute condolences to the family. There is never an acceptable situation to take the life of any human being."

Avashnee Naidoo said: "As you close your eyes in rest may all your pain and troubles be lost forever. May you find paradise and a world of eternal beauty. Your lost will forever be felt."

Daily News



