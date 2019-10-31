File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The police are searching for two robbers who posed as customers before robbing a supermarket at the Mount Edgecombe Plaza on Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 7pm an employee was performing her duties when unknown suspects entered the store.

“At gunpoint, they took cash and cigarettes before fleeing on foot. A bystander sustained injuries during a shoot-out between the suspects and the security guards in the parking lot,” he said.

The men drew a gun and a knife and demanded money from the kiosk staff. When the guards approached them they fled and a chase ensued. Two security officers and the robbers then got into a gun battle. A white Polo which made a U-turn outside the gate was struck by a bullet in the crossfire. The driver of the Polo, a 42-year-old Duffs Road resident who did not want to be named, said he had seen a man running with a black bag and then heard gunshots.

“One of the bullets hit the car. I tried to reverse and drive off but the gunshots just kept going off. I managed to drive to the Broadlands and R102 intersection where I stopped to inspect the damage. When a bullet hit the driver’s door a metal fragment from the door panel hit my foot,” he said.