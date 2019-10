Hunt on for tyre slasher who is terrorising Durban community









Durban - An unknown man is terrorising a Durban community by puncturing car tyres and smashing car windows with bricks. The man, who has been captured in the act on CCTV, has left a trail of destruction in the Phoenix areas of Foresthaven, Palmview and Woodview. Reports suggest that more than 10 households have been affected in the past few weeks and residents are at their wits end. One resident said the man had entered her property on numerous occasions early on Sunday morning. She said her neighbour had security cameras and footage clearly showed the man climbing her high walls.

“This guy is merciless. We had previous footage of the very same guy who punctured four tyres as well. And he took a box of my Indian outfits valued at over R15 000,” she said.

She said she had not replaced the tyres yet, but the cheapest quote was R900 per tyre.

A Foresthaven resident said last weekend was the second time her home had come under attack. The first time was about a year ago, she said.

“On Saturday night we heard a bang and in the morning found that he’d thrown a brick over and broken the windscreen of our van,” she said.

A cousin who lived nearby bought a new car three weeks ago and woke up to find all four tyres had been slashed.

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh said: “It’s more vandalism and malicious damage than anything else, but the matter is being investigated.”

