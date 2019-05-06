The scene in Reading Avenue, New Germany, Pinetown. Picture supplied

Durban - A prominent Durban videographer and his wife are recovering in hospital after being shot in an attempted hijacking in Pinetown on Sunday. Jonathan and Karen Rundle of Cowies Hill had arrived on Reading Avenue in Berkshire Downs, New Germany to meet a client.

Jonathan said he had parked his Polo on the verge outside the house and was about to get off when a blue Ford Figo stopped in front of the car.

Four men were in the vehicle. Jonathan, who had been staring down the barrel of the hijackers gun as he walked towards him, drew his own firearm.

The hijackers then allegedly shot at the couple.

Their Polo was riddled with bullets.

"I could have lost the love of my life but thankfully all the right help arrived. Karen underwent surgery. She is in a stable condition. I hope and pray she heals soon. I thank all the emergency responders for their assistance. It was a hectic botched hijacking,"Jonathan said.

Shawn Herbst, a spokesperson for Netcare 911 paramedics, said the Jonathan was shot in his right arm while his wife Karen was shot in the abdomen. She had to be airlifted from the scene because of the extent of her injuries.

Steven King, the coordinator of South African Community Crime Watch (SACCW), said four men robbed a family inside their home in Pinetown on Sunday.

"The men took TVs, cash, laptops, tablets and phones. They loaded the items into the family blue Ford Figo and fled. The same vehicle was used in the hijack attempt. The SAPS National Intervention Unit arrested one of the robbers at the King Edward Hospital with gunshot wounds. Congratulations to all those involved. We wish the couple a speedy recovery,"King said.

Mike Myers a spokesperson for MOBI-CLAW911 said stakeholders from various fields within the safety and security industry shared information and leads which eventually resulted in the arrest on the suspect who was being treated for gunshot wounds.

Andreas Mathios said the couple were the best in the business and also went and above their duties to assist people in the community.

"It was a massive shock to hear of the incident. Jonathan was cool as a cucumber when I visited him in hospital. Well done to all the roleplayers involved," Mathios said.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a police spokesperson said, charges of attempted murder and robbery are being investigated by Pinetown SAPS.

Daily News