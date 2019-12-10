'I am sorry. It was not my intention to kill Zolile': MUT murder accused









Thabani Mzolo is on trial for shooting Zolile Khumalo, 21, in cold blood inside her room at Lonsdale students residence in the Durban city centre on May 1, 2018. ANA PICS Durban - EMOTIONS ran high in the Durban High Court Monday as the man accused of killing a Mangosuthu University of Technology student apologised to her family and described the kind of love he had for her. Thabani Mzolo is on trial for shooting Zolile Khumalo, 21, in cold blood inside her room at Lonsdale students residence in the Durban city centre on May 1, 2018. Mzolo was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since. “I wish to ask for forgiveness from her family and my family. I wish to let them know that what happened was never my intention. “My wish was to see the two families coming together and become relatives. I wanted to to bring the Khumalos umembeso (exchange of gifts ceremony for customary marriage) and that was Zolile’s wish as well,” Mzolo tearfully testified.

“I know that it may not be easy for them to forgive me just as I have not been able to forgive myself. I deeply apologise to them and the whole of South Africa,” he said.

Khumalo’s mother, Philisiwe Khumalo, wept as she listened to Mzolo.

Outside court the Khumalo family said it would be difficult to forgive someone they felt was lying.

Mabongi Myeni, the Khumalo family spokesperson, said as Christians they should forgive when someone is asking for forgiveness, but in this case they were too angry.

Mzolo began his testimony by confessing his deep love for Khumalo.

“We were deeply in love. Each day it was like I was falling in love with her all over again.

“She would tell me that she loved me more than her parents,” he said.

Mzolo said he accompanied a colleague from the SA Democratic Students Movement to Khumalo’s room on the day of the murder, because she had not been answering his calls.

“We knocked and Zolile opened for us. I entered the room and sat on the table and she sat on the chair.

“She said ‘here are the people we were not expecting to see’.

“She called me baby and asked how I was. I responded by saying ‘do not baby me’.

“I asked her why she had not called me,” he said.

He said her explanation was that she had left her phone in her room.

“I then said, ‘we always say till death do us apart. That is not going to happen today because our relationship was coming to an end because of you being clever, and your act of not taking my calls’,” said Mzolo.

He said when he raised his eyes to look at her, he realised that she had a gun in between her thighs on the chair she was sitting on.

He said Khumalo tried to shoot him and that they had a scuffle over the gun and it went off, killing her.

He said he learnt that Khumalo had a gun when he saw it on her WhatsApp profile picture.

The trial continues.

