Durban - The policeman investigating the murder of two metro police officers yesterday denied assaulting two of the four accused. Warrant Officer David Cele was under cross-examination in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court during the pair’s bail application.

Nkululeko Zuma, Musawenkosi Ndebele, Bonginkosi Msomi and Thamsanqa Mabaso are accused of killing Sergeant Fanifani Dladla, 61, and Constable Sonto Emmelinall Mhlanga, 40. The metro officers were guarding a Phoenix councillor outside his home when they were shot in their police vehicle in May.

The murders elicited a public outcry with Police Minister Bheki Cele condemning the act and lamenting how police officers were being killed.

When police were hunting down the suspects, Zuma was shot allegedly by police during a shoot-out when he had resisted arrest.

Last month, Zuma had withdrawn his application for bail and the State did not oppose Ndebele being granted bail.

Cele said Ndebele was not a flight risk as he allegedly had not been placed at the crime scene. Ndebele was granted R2000 bail on condition that he not leave the Inanda area.

Yesterday, while under cross- examination by Mabaso’s attorney Thembelihle Manzi, Cele denied that police assaulted Msomi and Mabaso while they were in custody.

“I did not receive any report of assault,” he testified.

Cele said that some of the witnesses were still in shock about the murders and he had to follow-up with them. He testified that some of these witnesses would be able to place the accused at the crime scene on the day of the shooting.

Cele said he opposed the duo’s bail application because they did not have a fixed address.

Manzi asked Cele if he was aware that if Mabaso did not get bail, he would not be able to prepare a proper defence to the charges he faced. Cele said he would not comment on that.

Cele said it was statements from Ndebele and Zuma that led to Msomi and Mabaso’s arrest.

Prosecutor Nkosinathi Ngcongo told the court he did not understand why police would assault Msomi and Mabaso, as the pair and their families had been co-operative with them.

Cele agreed, saying he was present when the police were helpful towards the accused and had also bought them food while questioning them.

When Cele said this, the accused smiled and shook their heads in disbelief.

Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam said the matter would continue on Monday with a bail decision expected.

