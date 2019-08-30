File photo

Durban - ONE OF six accused of the murder and decapitation of a 15-year-old uMlazi boy on Thursday distanced himself from the murder when he testified at the start of the defence case in the Durban High Court. Njabulo Mhlongo, Luyanda Zulu, Thulasizwe Nene, Njabulo Mbatha, Simphiwe Ntshangase and Banele “Boy” Mhlongo are accused of killing Phiwayinkosi “Macala” Mhlongo.

His body was found near a stormwater drain close to his home in C Section, uMlazi, and his head at a school in F Section in April last year.

The six also face charges of kidnapping and being in possession of illegal firearms.

Phiwayinkosi was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by the six, some of whom are known to his family.

Nene, the first to take the stand, said he had not played an active role in the murder, but admitted being at the scene.

He said he and the others went to a certain house, but said he had no idea why they were there. He stood outside while the others went in.

They came out of the house with Phiwayinkosi, who was forced to go to the nearest school.

He said he stood at a distance from where Phiwayinkosi was assaulted with an iron rod and killed.

He denied that Phiwayinkosi was shot several times.

“I did not see anyone with a firearm. If the shots were fired, I would have heard them. I saw him being assaulted and fall down,” he said.

Njabulo and Luyanda, both 20, had claimed they were assaulted by police after their arrests and forced to make false statements.

This resulted in a trial within a trial, with Judge Mokgere Masipa ruling the statements admissible as evidence.

In the disputed statement, Mbatha detailed the gruesome decapitation and how they had planned to murder Phiwayinkosi because they believed he had “sold out” Ntshangase’s brother to the police.

Ntshangase’s brother was killed by a mob earlier last year as a result.

Zulu also claimed he was assaulted into pointing out the crime scene.

State advocate Krishen Shah argued that the murder was a revenge killing.

The trial continues.

Daily News