'I see no reason for getting up in the morning' - Pinetown mom of four slain children









Durban - The mother of the four children who were killed by her husband has not plucked up the courage to return to her teaching job as she does not think she can cope with facing children yet. This was according to Xolisile Mpungose’s victim impact statement, which was read out in the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday before Sibusiso “Sbu” Mpungose was sentenced to four life terms for murdering his three children and 16-year-old stepdaughter. “I cannot face other children without thinking about my children. The most painful fact is that they are gone and will never come back to me. I’ll never be able to talk to them, touch them or hear their voices ever again, and my plans for them are gone with them. “I see no reason for getting up in the morning. I’m in a situation that seems to have no end,” Judge Sharmaine Balton read from Xolisile Mpungose’s statement. Sbu Mpungose last month pleaded guilty to killing Kuhlekonke, 4, Khwezi, 6, Siphesihle, 10, and stepdaughter Ayakha Jiyane.

In his guilty plea, Mpungose said he hired a taxi on September 3 and fetched his children from their respective schools before taking them to their Wyebank home and hanging them.

He then fetched Ayakha with a taxi, and took her to bush in Padfield Park in Pinetown where he strangled her.

Mpungose then went to buy alcohol to drink before killing himself. However, police found him before he could do so.

He said his actions followed his wife’s decision to divorce him and he was convinced she was leaving him for Ayakha’s father, Vusi Jiyane.

“It seems that the severe sentence imposed has had no deterrence on people like you, who have no value for human life let alone the lives of your own flesh and blood, and believe that you can carry out your careless and inhumane actions on a mere whim of suspicion. I fail to understand what would give you or anyone else the right to do so,” said Judge Balton, referring to a similar judgment where a father was sentenced to life for killing his children.

She described Mpungose’s actions as “atrocious, brutal and heinous”.

The judge said it was in the interests of justice that he be removed from society and punished for his crime as a warning to other like-minded people.

Speaking outside court, Xolisile’s cousin, Mthobisi Mlaba, said Mpungose had shown no remorse for the murders although he had apologised to his wife and family. Xolisile was not in court yesterday.

After being sentenced, Mpungose muttered something to the family in the gallery. Mlaba claimed Mpungose swore at them.

“Sbu is not remorseful, you heard him swearing at us. The sentence won’t bring back the children, but we find comfort in knowing that he will be behind bars for a long time.”

Mlaba said Xolisile was struggling to cope and was getting professional help.

Mpungose’s lawyer told the court he had no intention of appealing his client’s conviction and sentence.

Daily News