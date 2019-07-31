DURBAN - A man has come out saying that he would donate his kidney to former radio personally Neville Pillay should he be compatible. Pillay suffered a heart attack and a mild stroke in October.

He also has Type 2 diabetes, his kidneys are failing and he requires a transplant.

Since news of his deteriorating health broke on social media his family who had been struggling to cope with the hospital bills have been able to breathe a slight sigh of relief as a slew of Good Samaritans have come forward.

One of these Samaritans offered to sponsor Pillay’s dialysis indefinitely while an ex-colleague has offered to pay for his medical aid for a year.

More recently, a former Chatsworth resident - now based in Gauteng - approached the Masters Volleyball League of SA, asking to partner in one of their tournaments to raise funds for Pillay.

The tournament is to be held on August 10 at Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School which will be used a platform to raise more funds for Pillay.

And now 36-year-old Collin Chetty from Hillary says he is willing to donate his kidney to Pillay.

“When I saw the Facebook posts, I just wanted to help. I was born in the 80’s and Neville is a good DJ, I like the kind of music he plays. When I saw his post on Facebook I thought, why not?” Chetty said.

Chetty who turns 37 in December and is an able seaman with Transnet had this to say to Pillay: “Stay strong, if need be I will definitely donate my kidney. God is good and with him willing Neville will make it through”.

Pillay’s ex-wife Carol said as a family they had decided that she would be the first to be tested for compatibility and if she was not a match the family would be making a call for donors.

“I am absolutely amazed that Collin would do this for Neville, it's really touching. I have his contact details”.

Daily News



