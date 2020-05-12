iCare strives to help keep street kids on track

Durban - Drawing inspiration from a humanitarian, iCare has provided a warm and uplifting environment for children living on the streets of Durban. For the past 18 years, the organisation has worked with communities on the issue of street children. According to the iCare website, the LHC Foundation Trust was formed in 2002 in memory of the late Graham Cochrane’s father, Lawrence Henry Cochrane. Graham said his father lived a simple life, with simple values. “Help those in need, put your family first, be wise in your dealings in life. He left a legacy in this foundation, and it is reflected in our value statement.” The iCare Campaign started as an awareness campaign, warning the public that giving money to street children was not a solution and, in fact, contributed to the problem.

Graham and his crew were lost at sea in 2005, during the Beachcomber Mauritius to Durban yacht race aboard the yacht Moquini.

Marketing manager Gail Elson said iCare’s focus was not just about providing a short-term solution to a growing problem, but also a long-term solution to ensure children in the organisation’s care became responsible adults.

“Years of experience has proved that a quick-fix solution rarely proves successful. Often children are reunited with their families or placed in a shelter against their will, and outreach workers quickly see the same children returning to the streets due to continued family problems and addiction,” said Elson. “Our intensive programme is holistic and covers awareness, outreach, housing, aftercare, education and skills/job creation.”

Seven of the older children from the homes are undergoing skills development to prepare them to get jobs.

iCare has homes in Lower Illovo and KwaMakhutha that meet the children’s needs.

“We have three full family houses in Lower Illovo, 23 children and six house parents, 11 children and five house parents at our rehab centre in KwaMakhutha.”

Since the lockdown began staff have been working around the clock and Elson said the homes could be in for a struggle if the lockdown procedures were not eased.

